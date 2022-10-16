1 killed, 3 hurt after crash in Montgomery County

article

A man is dead, and three others are injured, after a crash late Saturday night in Montgomery County, Maryland.

According to Montgomery County Police, fire and rescue crews responded to a crash in the area of Frederick Road (Route 355) and Plummer Drive in Germantown around 11:16 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Once there, crews discovered a truck and a Jeep that had collided.

Police say a man, who was a passenger in the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, and two people from the truck were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Officials say the driver of the Jeep suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the two people who were inside the truck suffered minor injuries.

Investigators have not revealed what led up to the crash.