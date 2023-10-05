1 killed, 2 injured following 5-car chain reaction crash in Culpeper, Virginia State Police say

One person was killed and two others were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police say.

At 6:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Virginia state troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 211 — Lee Highway and Route 229 — Rixeyville Road in Culpeper County.

The investigation revealed that four vehicles were traveling westbound on Route 211 when they stopped for a red light. A fifth vehicle couldn't stop as it was coming up and rear-ended one of the stopped vehicles, which set off a chain reaction crash involving all five cars.

One person was pronounced dead as a result of the collision and two people were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Two other people were transported to Fauquier Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.