1 injured in crash involving military vehicle in DC
WASHINGTON - One person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a military vehicle in the District, according to DC Fire and EMS.
The collision, reported at 7:48 a.m., occurred at 8th Street and North Carolina Avenue in southeast Washington. Officials said two vehicles were involved, including a military vehicle.
One person was trapped, rescued, and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from DC Fire and EMS.