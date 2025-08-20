The Brief Crash reported in Southeast DC. Military vehicle involved in two-car collision. One person rescued and hospitalized with minor injuries.



One person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a military vehicle in the District, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The collision, reported at 7:48 a.m., occurred at 8th Street and North Carolina Avenue in southeast Washington. Officials said two vehicles were involved, including a military vehicle.

One person was trapped, rescued, and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

1 injured in crash involving military vehicle in DC (Ramirez / WTTG)