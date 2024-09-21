1 injured after vehicle rams into building in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - One person was injured after a single vehicle rammed into a building in Arlington, Virginia.
Police responded to the area of 400 block of 12th Street after reports of a vehicle ramming into a building. One patient has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
No word on the cause of the collision or the total cost of damage.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.