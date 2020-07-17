1 injured after shots fired on I-295 in DC, police say

Authorities say a person was injured after a shooting was reported along a D.C. highway.

U.S. Park Police say they were responding to a report of a crash on Interstate 295 and Suitland Parkway around 10:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they discovered shots had been fired.

Officers say a male victim was flown from the scene with serious injuries. All lanes have been shut down at this time.

It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.