1 injured after gas leak leads to explosion in Prince George's County
CALVERTON, Md. - One person was injured Friday night after a gas leak led to an explosion in Calverton, Prince George's County Fire and Rescue says.
What we know:
Officials say the explosion happened in the area of Powder Mill Road and Cherry Hill Road.
According to the Prince George's County Fire Department, a gas leak led to an explosion that brought down power lines.
At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The exact address of where the gas leak began and subsequent explosion happened isn't clear at this time.
Fire officials are investigating the incident.
------------------
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that there was no home explosion. A gas leak led to an explosion and fire in Calverton.