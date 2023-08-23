1 injured after driver shoots at car on I-66 in Fairfax County: police

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate after a highway shooting left one person injured Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 22, officers responded to I-66 in Fairfax County after it was reported that shots were fired between two vehicles.

After investigating, police determined that two Honda sedans were traveling east on I-66 when the driver of the white Honda began shooting at the other Honda. Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the interstate near the 50-mile marker.

The shooting suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody by state police without incident.

One of the two occupants in the other Honda was hit and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or what led up to it is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026. The incident remains under investigation.