1 injured after car crashes into single-family home in Prince George's County

First responders are on the scene of a serious crash in Prince George’s County after a car slammed into a building.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Church Street in Glenarden. Right now, officials say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the car crashed into a single-family home and the entire residence was evacuated.

The car remains in the home at this time. No other injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.



