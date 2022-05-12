1 hurt after vehicle strikes trolley in Northeast DC: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say one person was hurt after a vehicle struck a trolley in Northeast D.C.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Benning Road and Oklahoma Avenue when a vehicle struck a trolley then struck a second vehicle, officials say.
A man has been hospitalized with critical injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.