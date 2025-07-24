1 hospitalized, 2 injured after shooting on Maryland trail

The Brief One person shot, two others hurt Wednesday evening. Gunfire followed argument on Prince George’s County trail. Suspects fled toward Avalon Place on e-bikes.



One person was shot, and two others injured Wednesday evening during a confrontation on a Prince George’s County trail, authorities said.

Trail shooting

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on the Northwest Branch Trail near West Park Drive and Fordham Street in Hyattsville.

The victims told police they were approached by two men on e-bikes who opened fire following an argument. One person was shot and hospitalized in stable condition. Two others suffered minor injuries while fleeing and were treated on scene.

Suspects sought

The suspects, described as two men, were last seen heading toward Avalon Place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at PGPPCrimeTips@mncppc.org.

