1 firefighter injured responding to scene in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A D.C. firefighter has reported a minor injury after responding to a scene in Northwest, according to officials.
DC Fire and EMS say they responded to a working fire in the 5800 block of Georgia Ave NW around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Both structures involved were vacant and the fire is under control.
Initially, no injuries were reported. One firefighter then reported a minor injury and was transported to a hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
