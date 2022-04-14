1 firefighter injured responding to scene in Northwest DC

A D.C. firefighter has reported a minor injury after responding to a scene in Northwest, according to officials.

PHOTO: DC Fire and EMS

PHOTO: DC Fire and EMS

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

DC Fire and EMS say they responded to a working fire in the 5800 block of Georgia Ave NW around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Both structures involved were vacant and the fire is under control.

PHOTO: DC Fire and EMS

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Initially, no injuries were reported. One firefighter then reported a minor injury and was transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.