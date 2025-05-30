1 dead in Prince George's County shooting: police

One person was left dead following a shooting in Prince George's County.

What we know:

Police are in the area of the 7000 block of Allentown Road following a fatal morning shooting. The incident appears to have taken place not too far from Truth Righteousness And Love Ministries in Temple Hills.

According to police, an adult man was shot and killed in the 10 o'clock hour on Friday morning.

Prince George's County Public Schools officials report Crossland, Thurgood Marshall Middle School, and Avalon Elementary were all on lockdown from approximately 10:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. due to police activity in response to the shooting.

What we don't know:

The number of suspects or victims involved in this shooting has not been released at this time.

The identity of the victim remains unknown.

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.