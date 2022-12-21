1 dead in house fire in Cumberland, MD

article

One woman died in a house fire in Cumberland, MD, Tuesday evening, officials said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Cumberland Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office, Cumberland Police Department, and C3I are investigating a deadly house fire at 525 Columbia Ave. that occurred just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames at a 3-alarm fire at the two-story duplex. The fire started in the second-floor bedroom, but investigators are still determining a cause.

The female victim is believed to be a resident and has not yet been identified.

