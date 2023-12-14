One person was killed when the car they were in crashed into two vehicles on a Montgomery County roadway after fleeing a traffic stop, authorities said.

Police say they were attempting to pull over a white Nissan Maxima around 10 p.m. Wednesday when the driver struck a police cruiser near University Boulevard and Georgia Avenue in Wheaton and drove off.

1 dead in crash after vehicle flees traffic stop in Wheaton: police (MCFRS)

Officers tried to stop the driver who fled northbound onto Georgia Avenue and collided with two other vehicles less than a mile away near the intersection of Henderson Avenue.

One of the Nissan’s occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person inside the Nissan was taken into custody, and a third suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear what prompted the original traffic stop.

A portion of Georgia Avenue was closed for several hours.