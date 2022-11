A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead.

Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Crews found the occupant of the home dead inside. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.