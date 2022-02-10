1 dead, another injured in DC after shooting in Prince George’s County

Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after being found in a vehicle in D.C. following a shooting in Prince George's County.

Police say the two men drove from Prince George's County to the 5000 Block of Bass Place in the Southeast where they were found just before 1 a.m.

The driver was shot in the lower extremities transported to the hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead.

It is unclear where or when the shooting occurred before the men were located in the District. Officers believe the driver was familiar with the area near Bass Place and drove there after the shooting.