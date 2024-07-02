1 dead after found shot inside Prince George’s County home: police

Authorities are investigating after a person was killed after being found with gunshot wounds inside a Prince George’s County home.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Old Branch Avenue in the Temple Hills area around 2:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Police say they located a male inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

No suspects or motives have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 1-866-411-TIPS.