Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after found shot inside Prince George’s County home: police

By
Updated  July 2, 2024 7:15am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a person was killed after being found with gunshot wounds inside a Prince George’s County home.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Old Branch Avenue in the Temple Hills area around 2:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

Police say they located a male inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

No suspects or motives have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 1-866-411-TIPS.