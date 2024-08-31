Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 4 injured in Prince George's County vehicle collision

August 31, 2024
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - One man was left dead and four were transported to a hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Prince George's County.

Officers responded to the intersection of Beech Rd and Branch Avenue around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to officers, a total of four occupants were transported to a hospital with injuries. One of the drivers, an adult male, was pronounced dead a short time later.

This remains an active scene and ongoing investigation. Drivers may experience delays in the above area. 