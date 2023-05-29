2 dead, 2 injured in shooting & stabbing incident in Falls Church, VA

4 people are victims in a shooting and stabbing incident near 2226 Pimmit Run lane in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County.

At present, 2 persons were shot and are dead; and 2 more injured with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photos from Pimmit Run Lane scene

According to Fairfax County Police, several armed suspects fled the scene.

This is a developing story and FOX 5 will have more information as it becomes available.