2 dead, 2 injured in shooting & stabbing incident in Falls Church, VA
4 people are victims in a shooting and stabbing incident near 2226 Pimmit Run lane in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County.
At present, 2 persons were shot and are dead; and 2 more injured with non-life threatening stab wounds.
According to Fairfax County Police, several armed suspects fled the scene.
