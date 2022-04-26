1 dead, 3 hospitalized after overnight shootings in DC

Authorities are investigating several shootings that left a man dead and several others hospitalized Monday night into early Tuesday morning in Washington, D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The first shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mount View Place in the Southeast. A man told police two masked gunmen stole his cell phone before shooting him in the leg. He was hospitalized after a passerby found him injured on the ground and alerted police.

At around 11:35 p.m. a man was shot in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue in the Northeast. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

At 12:10 a.m. police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Street in the Southeast. A man told police he was sitting in his vehicle when a gunman opened fire from a passing vehicle striking him in the leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators are looking for a four-door silver sedan.

Around 12:47 a.m. a man was found shot in the 4400 block of E Street in the Southeast. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

No suspects have been identified in any of the shootings. None of the incidents are believed to be related. The investigations are continuing at this time.