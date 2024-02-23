D.C. police say a man is dead and another was wounded in a double shooting in northeast Washington.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 63rd Street near Dix Street.

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in northeast DC

Investigators say one man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Police have no information regarding motives or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.