1 dead, 1 unaccounted for as flood waters sweep through Rockville apartment complex: report

A person is dead and another is unaccounted for after flood waters related to the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida swept through an apartment complex in Rockville early Wednesday morning.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Bob Barnard said the incident happened at the Rock Creek Woods Apartments on Twinbrook Parkway. Barnard reported that the body of a man had been found in the flood waters.

Officials say 150 residents in total have been displaced from their homes. Approximately 40 to 50 unit have lost all access to utilities.

Crews are on the scene searching the flood waters – that at their highest reached several feet high – for one resident who is still unaccounted for.

Elsewhere in the area, multiple occupants were rescued from their homes at the Congressional Towers in Rockville as rain waters rushed into the building.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5