1 dead, 1 injured in Glen Burnie shooting

Authorities continue to investigate a shooting in Glen Burnie that left one adult male dead and another injured.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Lamarge Antoine Prettyman Jr. of Baltimore and 23-year-old male from Baltimore. Prettyman was pronounced dead on the scene, his remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, authorities say.

Authorities say the second victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The victims were accompanied by a third male who was uninjured.

Upon arrival to the area of 7800 block of Bruton Court Friday morning around 12:50 a.m., officers discovered two adult males inside the building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the three males were in the hallway outside of an apartment when they were shot at by an unknown subject, who immediately fled.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this homicide is asked to contact police.