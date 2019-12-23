1 dead, 1 injured after BW Parkway crash

article

One person is dead and another is injured after a crash overnight on the Baltimore Washington Parkway near Laurel.

Investigators say the male driver survived the crash, while the female passenger was killed.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene around 1 a.m.

All lanes were closed while the crash was under investigation.

The roadway has since reopened.

The victim has not been identified.