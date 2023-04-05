1 dead, 1 hurt after shootout with police on I-95 in Prince William County

Authorities say a woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a shootout with police on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

It began around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a Virginia State Police trooper spotted an SUV with the wrong license plates attached on I-95 in the Springfield area of Fairfax County.

When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the SUV sped away.

Authorities say the driver initially struck a guardrail and crashed but kept heading southbound on I-95.

The SUV's driver continued southbound into Prince William County in the Quantico area where they ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods. Officials say as troopers approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them.

Law enforcement returned fire striking both the male driver and a female passenger.

The man was flown to a nearby hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries. The woman died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials say a firearm was recovered from the SUV.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office.

The crash and shooting have caused major delays for early morning commuters. At this time, southbound Interstate 95 is closed before the Quantico Marine Corps Base. All traffic is being forced to exit onto Joplin Road to southbound US 1 toward VA 610.