1 in custody after stolen vehicle crashes in Montgomery County, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person is in custody after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car in Rockville on Tuesday.
What we know:
The crash happened just before noon at Rockville Pike and First Street. Police said they had identified the vehicle as stolen and were following it when the collision occurred.
No injuries have been reported. It remains unclear how many people were inside the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.