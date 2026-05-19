1 in custody after stolen vehicle crashes in Montgomery County, police say

The Brief One person is in custody after a stolen vehicle crashed. The crash happened just before noon at Rockville Pike and First Street. No injuries have been reported and it remains unclear how many were inside.



Authorities say one person is in custody after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car in Rockville on Tuesday.

What we know:

The crash happened just before noon at Rockville Pike and First Street. Police said they had identified the vehicle as stolen and were following it when the collision occurred.

No injuries have been reported. It remains unclear how many people were inside the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.