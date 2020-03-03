1 caught, 2 still sought after robbery of victim followed from MGM National Harbor

One suspect has been caught, and two suspects are still sought in connection with the robbery of a man who’d allegedly been followed home to Woodbridge from MGM National Harbor Casino.

Javontae Reed Smallwood, 27, of Bowen Road in D.C. has been charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of armed robbery.

According to the authorities, Smallwood is incarcerated in Fairfax County on unrelated charges.

Prince William County police are still looking for Tavon Everett Lee Vines and Daquan Artis Tinker in connection with the robbery.

Police began investigating in December 2019 after a 33-year-old man and an acquaintance were allegedly followed home from the casino before being shot and seriously injured in a robbery.

The 44-year-old acquaintance was not injured during the incident.

Daquan Artis Tinker, 23, is listed as living in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast in D.C. He is a 160-pound, 6-foot-1 black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Tavon Everett Lee Vines, 27, is listed as living in the 4300 block of Ponds Street, Northeast, in D.C. He is a 165-pound, 5-foot-9 black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Both men are wanted for one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of armed robbery.

If you have any information that might help police, call (703) 792-6500.

