1 adult unconscious following shooting in Northeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene in Northeast where an adult man is suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police received a call around 12:12 p.m. for a shooting in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Rd. According to police, there is an adult man who is unconscious and not breathing.

No word on the number of suspects involved in this incident.

