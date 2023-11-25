1 adult man injured in morning shooting in Northwest, suspect remains at large

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in Northwest.

Police arrived in the area of the 200 block of Q St., on Saturday, Nov. 25 around 9:54 a.m. The suspect is described as a male wearing a ski mask, occupying a Grey sedan. Authorities believe the vehicle in question is a Toyota, that was last seen headed down Q Street.

According to police, an adult male victim was found conscious and breathing. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.