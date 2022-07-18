In The Courts: Jan. 6 Hearings, Twitter vs. Musk, and more legal headlines

From the January 6th committee hearings, to Twitter suing Elon Musk, and Amber Heard's mistrial request - it was another busy week In the Courts, and FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent breaks it down.

January 6th Committee Hearings

Katie talks through what happened in this week's January 6th Committee Hearings and explains ‘Witness Tampering.’

Roe V. Wade Overturned

Katie talks about the continued impact of the landmark Supreme Court decision last month and the evolving legal fights across the country.

Twitter sues Elon Musk

Katie talks with David Lat, lawyer and author, about the lawsuit Twitter filed against Musk, who withdrew plans to purchase the company.

Ripped From The Headlines

A number of legal topics are discussed here including Amber Heard's request for a mistrial being denied, Jen Shah from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City pleading guilty in a telemarketing fraud scheme, a Federal ruling on a Fairfax County sexual harassment case, how a gun ban on Metro has sparked a lawsuit, and a youth magazine suing over a kids marketing ban.

Legal Loser + Golden Gavel

Katie talks about this week's legal loser: three men who were trying to sell 'Eagles' lyrics; and the golden gavel awarded to 7th Circuit Nominee Doris Pryor