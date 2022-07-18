Expand / Collapse search

In The Courts: Jan. 6 Hearings, Twitter vs. Musk, and more legal headlines

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
In The Courts
FOX 5 DC

From the January 6th committee hearings, to Twitter suing Elon Musk, and Amber Heard's mistrial request - it was another busy week In the Courts, and FOX 5's Chief Legal Correspondent breaks it down. 

January 6th Committee Hearings

Katie talks through what happened in this week's January 6th Committee Hearings and explains ‘Witness Tampering.’

In The Courts: Insurrection Hearings and Legal Jargon

FOX 5 Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow talks through this week's House Committee Insurrection Hearings and explains "witness tampering."

Roe V. Wade Overturned

Katie talks about the continued impact of the landmark Supreme Court decision last month and the evolving legal fights across the country

In The Courts: Roe V. Wade Overturned

As the aftermath of Roe V. Wade being overturned continues, our chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow talks about the legal impacts continuing and progress in other states.

Twitter sues Elon Musk

Katie talks with David Lat, lawyer and author, about the lawsuit Twitter filed against Musk, who withdrew plans to purchase the company. 

In The Courts: Talking with David Lat about Twitter's Elon Musk lawsuit

FOX 5 Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow talks with lawyer and author David Lat about the lawsuit between Twitter and Elon Musk

Ripped From The Headlines

A number of legal topics are discussed here including Amber Heard's request for a mistrial being denied, Jen Shah from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City pleading guilty in a telemarketing fraud scheme, a Federal ruling on a Fairfax County sexual harassment case, how a gun ban on Metro has sparked a lawsuit, and a youth magazine suing over a kids marketing ban. 

In The Courts: Ripped from the Headlines, Depp/Heard and Jen Shah

FOX 5 Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow talks through a few quick legal headlines from the week: Federal Agency Rules in Fairfax County Sexual Harassment Case, Gun Ban on Metro Sparks Lawsuit. Youth Magazine Sues Over Kids Marketing Ban, Amber Heard’s Request for Mistrial Denied and Real Housewives Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

Legal Loser + Golden Gavel

Katie talks about this week's legal loser: three men who were trying to sell 'Eagles' lyrics; and the golden gavel awarded to 7th Circuit Nominee Doris Pryor

In The Courts: The Legal Loser & Golden Gavel

FOX 5 Chief Legal Correspondent Katie Barlow talks about a legal loser: three men who were trying to sell 'Eagles' lyrics, and the golden gavel awarded to 7th Circuit Nominee Doris Pryor