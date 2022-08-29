'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore co-hosts Good Day DC!

Kenya Moore twirls onto Good Day DC as a guest host!
The iconic Kenya Moore, star of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" brings her gone with the wind fabulous self to dish on the Good Day DC stage.
Kenya Moore from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" twirled her way onto the Good Day DC stage to dish about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, her new hair care line, and more!
Trending at 10A with Kenya Moore: VMAs, Tom Brady's Return
Kenya Moore from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" discusses trending topics with the Good Day DC team. Today they're discussing the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (specifically Taylor Swift's new album, Nicki Minaj's awards & her love of Real Housewives and more) - and the return of Tom Brady to football.
The Good Day DC team plus Kenya took a look at some of the iconic fashions from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Avril Lavigne, Dylan O'Brien, Jack Harlow and Becky G.
Dishing about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet
Kenya Moore from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" discusses the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet fashion including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Avril Lavigne, Dylan O'Brien, Jack Harlow and Becky G.
Finally, Marissa talks to Kenya Moore about her visit to The Ubiquitous Women's Expo this past weekend and the debut of her hair care line - and dishes about "Real Housewives of Atlanta."
Kenya Moore talks about her visit to D.C., "Real Housewives" and her new hair care line
Kenya Moore talks about "Real Housewives of Atlanta" season including the epic reunion. She also talked about her visit to The Ubiquitous Women's Expo in Washington D.C., where she showed off her new hair care line. And she talks about being a mom!