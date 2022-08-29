'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore co-hosts Good Day DC!

Kenya Moore from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip" twirled her way onto the Good Day DC stage to dish about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, her new hair care line, and more!

The Good Day DC team plus Kenya took a look at some of the iconic fashions from the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards including Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Avril Lavigne, Dylan O'Brien, Jack Harlow and Becky G.

Finally, Marissa talks to Kenya Moore about her visit to The Ubiquitous Women's Expo this past weekend and the debut of her hair care line - and dishes about "Real Housewives of Atlanta."