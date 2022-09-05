DMV Destinations: Playing in Ocean City, West Virginia and VA's Wine Country!

We're debuting a new series on FOX 5 DC called "DMV Destinations," where we'll take you to some of the best spots to have fun across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia!

In our first episode, Erin Como takes us to Ocean City's boardwalk for some fun in the sun, West Virginia for fun at the casino and in the outdoors - and wrapping it all up with sips in Virginia's Wine Country! You can watch the videos below or find them on YouTube as well!

Ocean City, MD

Erin checks out all things Ocean City from the rides at Jolly Roger at the Pier, to the mouthwatering fries at Thrashers, to the sights and sounds of the famous Boardwalk!

West Virginia

Erin visits West Virginia for some food and fun at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races and excitement at River Riders Family Adventure Resort!

Virginia's Wine Country

Erin visits The Winery at Bull Run to experience the amazing wine and beauty of Virginia’s wine country!