Who is Hung Cao? Everything to know about Virginia's Republican candidate for US Senate

There are two weeks until Election Day and states across the country are gearing up before voters hit the polls in November. In Virginia, incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine is facing off against GOP challenger Hung Cao in the race for a senate seat.

Cao is a retired U.S. Navy captain, who served for 25 years in the military. Now, he’s aiming to make his second bid for office, after an unsuccessful run in 2022 in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

Here is where Cao stands on five major issues.

Economy

According to Cao’s campaign website, he’s an advocate for protecting jobs against foreign "unfair trade practices." If elected, Cao has proposed allocating funds from the Defense Production Act to create 2,500 rural jobs.

Cao has promised not to raise taxes, signing the Taxpayer Protection Pledge – a guarantee to voters to oppose any potential income tax hike legislation. He is, however, in favor of former President Donald Trump’s proposal to increase tariffs on imported goods.

Earlier in October, Cao and Kaine went head to head in their only debate in the campaign, covering a range of issues including taxes.

"What we need to do is not tax our industry here," Cao said. "What we need to do is tax other countries bringing in goods."

Healthcare

When it comes to healthcare, Cao has focused his campaign primarily on medication shortages. According to Cao’s website, he’s an advocate for lowering prescription drug prices.

"Most Americans are unaware several types of medication including antibiotics, cancer therapy, and pain medication are now unavailable at their local pharmacy," said Cao. "It is imperative that the medical industry be allowed to innovate and compete in order to drive down costs."

Reproductive Rights

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, 14 states passed total abortion bans, while several other states across the country have implemented limitations based on the length of a pregnancy. Virginia is the southernmost state that has not passed legislation restricting access.

Cao is opposed to a national abortion ban, believing the issue is best left up to state officials. Cao supports access to invitrofertalization but is not in favor of government funding for the treatment.

Immigration

Cao, a refugee from Vietnam, views immigration as a top issue. He’s in favor of tighter border

security.

"If you came here illegally, you’ve basically screwed up the whole system," Cao said on the debate stage. "You can’t jump the line. I mean, you go to Costco and jump the line, what do you think is going to happen? You can’t come here and expect the American dream if you’re not willing to obey the American laws and embrace the American culture."

Foreign Policy

Cao is pro-Israel and has denounced the October 7 attack by Hamas.

"The United States has provided Israel with a lot of support for many years and it is more

important than ever to continue to support Israel in every way that we can," said Cao.



