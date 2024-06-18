Vindman, Anderson to fight for seat in Virginia's 7th congressional district

Republican Derrick Anderson and Democrat Eugene Vindman will go head-to-head in November for Virginia's 7th Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

Vindman won the Democratic Party's nomination for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, with the results called early in the night.

Anderson won the Republican Party nomination after a close race with Cameron Hamilton.

They'll be fighting for the seat of incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who announced she would not seek re-election in favor of running for governor of the Old Dominion next year.

Vindman and his twin brother, retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, gained national attention in 2020 during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. The brothers both worked for the National Security Council under the Trump administration, with the congressional candidate helping his brother blow the whistle on Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding first son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the nation.

Vindman benefited from massive campaign donation hauls during the primary, raising over $5 million, far more than both Democrats and Republicans working to win the seat, according to Virginia Public Access Project. Vindman outraised his closest competitor in the Democratic primary, Bailey, by roughly 15 times.

Anderson, a U.S. Army combat veteran and attorney, previously sought his party's nomination in the 2022 primary, finishing about 5 percentage points behind the winner, Yesli Vega. Vega went on to lose to Spanberger.

The 7th District was overhauled during the redistricting process that ended in late 2021. While it used to be centered in central Virginia, including the Richmond suburbs, it's now anchored around the Interstate 95 corridor in exurban Washington and includes rural communities to the east and west.

