Trump declines to mention Earle-Sears during VA telephone rally

The Brief President Donald Trump did not mention Republican candidate for VA governor, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, during a Virginia-based telephone rally on Monday night. Trump did, however, encourage Virginians to vote for Republicans "up and down the ballot," and expressed his support for Attorney General Jason Miyares. The president's "apparent snub" comes on the heels of him formally endorsing a number of candidates in contentious races across the Northeast.



During a telephone rally held Monday night in which it was speculated that President Donald Trump may have endorsed Republican candidate for VA governor, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, he failed to even mention her name, according to The Hill.

Trump did, however, encourage Virginians to vote for Republicans "up and down the ballot," and expressed his support for Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is running for reelection.

"Get out and vote tomorrow for Jason Miyares. It’s so important," the president said on the call. "Jason Miyares is a fantastic man, a fantastic attorney general. He has my complete and total endorsement."

While speaking with reporters on Air Force One last month, Trump lauded Earle-Sears, calling her "very good," but failed to offer a full endorsement then, as well.

The backstory:

Monday's event seemed to mimic a similar one held during the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election, where Trump expressed his support for current Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Prior to this, Youngkin had been polling below former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe throughout the race.

"The president did a tele-rally for [Youngkin] the day before his election and he won by 60,000 votes — that was the difference," a source told Fox News.

This is why it was thought that perhaps the president was doing the same for Earle-Sears on Monday night.

An ‘apparent snub’

Dig deeper:

As Julia Manchester of The Hill writes, the president's "apparent snub" comes on the heels of him formally endorsing a number of candidates in contentious races across the Northeast.

He endorsed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for New York City mayor on Monday, saying he's "capable of" the job, while Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, "is not."

"Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job," Trump said Monday.

He additionally endorsed Republican candidate for New Jersey governor Jack Ciattarelli over the summer, and headlined a similar telephone rally Monday night in New Jersey, where he again expressed his support for the GOP hopeful.

"Tomorrow is Election Day in your state, and you need to go out and vote for Jack Ciattarelli, who's a great guy, a friend of mine, a great guy, a very successful man who wants to put all of his efforts now into really saving New Jersey, making it great again, saving it," the president said during the call. "He'll be able to do it. The polls are looking really good.