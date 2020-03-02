Super Tuesday: Everything you need to know about the 2020 Virginia Democratic presidential primary

Tuesday's Virginia primary elections will determine which candidates for legislative seats will go on the general election ballot on Nov. 3, 2020.

Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

WHEN TO VOTE:

Polls will be open March 3, 2020 from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Commonwealth. You will be able to vote as long as you are in line by 7 p.m.

WHERE TO VOTE:

All eligible voters can look up their polling place on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

WHAT TO BRING:

All Virginia voters will need a valid photo ID to vote. You only need one of the following:

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued photo ID

United States passport

Employer-issued photo ID

Student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia

Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID

Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID

Virginia Voter Photo ID card

Click here for a more detailed list of acceptable forms of identification.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT:

Only the Democratic party candidates will be on the Virginia ballot. Here is the full list of candidates making a bid for the White House against likely GOP nominee President Trump.

WHERE TO FIND RESULTS:

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for the latest results as they come in.