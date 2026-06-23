Maryland Primary Election Live Results 2026: US House Races
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - FOX 5 is tracking live results from Maryland's 2026 primary election for all eight of the state's U.S. House seats.
Every Maryland congressional district is on the primary ballot. Maryland holds closed primaries, so voters cast ballots in their own party's contest. Polls are open until 8 p.m.
Use the election results widget below to follow vote totals by district as they are reported throughout the night.
The Source: This report is based on FOX 5 DC and Associated Press reporting and the Maryland State Board of Elections. Live vote totals are provided via the Associated Press.