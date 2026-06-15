The Brief President Donald Trump said the July 4 celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence will be a "Trump rally." He said more than 300 military musicians and ceremonial performers will play patriotic music, along with selections from his personal playlist. The announcement follows a large UFC event on the White House South Lawn held to mark the nation's 250th anniversary and Trump's 80th birthday.



President Donald Trump said the July 4th celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence will be a "TRUMP RALLY."

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Trump made the announcement Monday on Truth Social, calling the event a "HUGE Celebration" honoring the nation’s "People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs." He said more than 300 members of military bands, orchestras and ceremonial units will perform patriotic music and what he described as his personal playlist.

Trump said the rally will include joint military music and ceremonial performances, along with flyovers and airshows. He said he will deliver keynote remarks before launching what he called the "LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY."

The announcement comes after a massive UFC event on the White House South Lawn over the weekend celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary and Trump’s 80th birthday.

Trump says July 4th American 250 celebration will be a 'TRUMP RALLY' (Donald J. Trump / @realDonaldTrump)