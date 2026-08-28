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FOX 5 Zip Trip stops in Rockville

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FOX 5 DC
Zip Trip
Updated August 28, 2026 7:54 AM EDT Published August 28, 2026 7:42 AM EDT

The Brief

    • FOX 5 crew stops in Rockville.
    • Rockville known for urban center and performing arts.
    • World‑class ethnic cuisine and shopping.

ROCKVILLE, Md. - The FOX 5 crew kept the summer fun going with its latest Zip Trip stop in Rockville!

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter, Tucker Barnes and Annie Mae visited the Montgomery County city, known for its bustling urban center, vibrant performing arts venues and world‑class ethnic cuisine and shopping.

RELATED: 2026 FOX 5 DC Zip Trip destinations are here! Check the full list

Learn more about Rockville online.

Information in this article comes from ExploreRockville.org

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FOX 5 Zip Trip stops in Rockville

The Source: Information in this article comes from ExploreRockville.org and previous FOX 5 reporting.  

Zip TripRockvilleMontgomery CountyMaryland