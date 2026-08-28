The Brief FOX 5 crew stops in Rockville. Rockville known for urban center and performing arts. World‑class ethnic cuisine and shopping.



The FOX 5 crew kept the summer fun going with its latest Zip Trip stop in Rockville!

FOX 5’s Jacqueline Matter, Tucker Barnes and Annie Mae visited the Montgomery County city, known for its bustling urban center, vibrant performing arts venues and world‑class ethnic cuisine and shopping.

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Learn more about Rockville online.

Information in this article comes from ExploreRockville.org

Image 1 of 15 ▼ FOX 5 Zip Trip stops in Rockville