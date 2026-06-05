FOX 5 Zip Trip stops in historic Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - FOX 5’s Zip Trip made its latest stop Friday in historic Alexandria.
Taylor, Steve and Annie Mae visited the waterfront along Prince Street, highlighting the area’s entertainment, dining and scenic views just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
Alexandria’s Old Town remains one of the region’s most popular destinations.
Learn more about Alexandria online!
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FOX 5 Zip Trip stops in historic Alexandria
The Source: Information in this article comes from Virginia.org.