FOX 5 Zip Trip spotlights historic Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - FOX 5’s Zip Trip crew traveled Friday to historic Annapolis!
Tucker, Steve and Annie Mae explored the charm of Maryland’s capital city along the Chesapeake Bay.
Visitors to Annapolis will find a scenic waterfront, a lively downtown and streets filled with history and culture.
Learn more about Annapolis online!
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FOX 5 Zip Trip spotlights historic Annapolis
The Source: Information in this article comes from VisitAnnapolis.org.