Culpeper shines on FOX 5’s Zip Trip
FOX 5 is bringing the summer fun – and this week we rolled into Culpeper, Virginia!
Jacqueline, Tucker and Annie Mae spent the morning exploring the destination, located about an hour and a half from Washington, D.C.
Culpeper blends historic charm with outdoor fun and has become one of the region’s dining destinations!
Learn more about Culpeper online
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Culpeper shines on FOX 5’s Zip Trip
The Source: Information in this article comes from VisitCulpeperVA.com