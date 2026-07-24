FOX 5 is bringing the summer fun – and this week we rolled into Culpeper, Virginia!

Jacqueline, Tucker and Annie Mae spent the morning exploring the destination, located about an hour and a half from Washington, D.C.

Culpeper blends historic charm with outdoor fun and has become one of the region’s dining destinations!

Learn more about Culpeper online

Image 1 of 26 ▼ Culpeper shines on FOX 5’s Zip Trip