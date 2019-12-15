Wintry mix, snow to make Monday morning's commute messy

article

A wintry mix including snow promises to make Monday morning's commute messy.

Some parts of the DMV could get up to two inches of snow by Monday afternoon. Suburbs north and west of Montgomery and Fairfax counties will be affected the most.

The wintry mix is expected to transition to cold rain by the afternoon, when temperatures will rise above freezing.

Be sure to drive carefully and add extra time to your commute to adjust.

