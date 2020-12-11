Winter weather may threaten DC region next week

article

After a pretty chilly workweek, the weekend is expected to bring some milder temperatures back to our region including potentially the first 60s since the end of November. Cold air is expected to return to the region however as we kick off the final week in the season of autumn next week.The pattern remains active as well, with the threat for a couple of storms that bear watching for some early season winter weather risks during the first half of the week. Download the FOX 5 Weather App

The first storm is forecast to pass our region on Monday morning into the afternoon hours. This system overall is expected to be pretty poorly organized, more of a "wave" as opposed to a stronger storm system. Still, if the wave is far enough north and pushes into our region during the morning hours, there is the potential that some of our northwest zones could mix with a little sleet or snow. Worst case scenario there could even be a few inches of snow across the mountain zones to the west. However, for the immediate D.C. area, after a mild Sunday we are unlikely to see enough cold air push into our eastern zones for anything other than liquid rain. So at this time our forecast is only calling for chilly rain locally, with just areas west of the I-81 corridor that need to be on guard for winter weather.

It is the second system during the middle of the week that has the greatest risk to bring parts of our area some more substantial winter weather. Current modeling suggest that a more well organized storm will develop off the southeast coastline Tuesday evening and push northward into our region by Wednesday morning. Keys to this storm will be timing and track. Current guidance suggest that moisture could move into our region well before sunrise, when air temperatures are are at their coldest. If this is indeed the case, air would likely be cold enough to support snow falling even inside of the beltway at onset, with the potential for some light accumulations locally. As the sun rises and the storm intensifies though, milder air will likely flood into the middle layer of the atmosphere, changing any winter precipitation over to all rain along the I-95. The area the really needs to be watched for the potential for several inches of snows would be the northern and western zones, along the I-81 and the Mason-Dixon, where cold air would be more prevalent. Download the FOX 5 Weather App

It is, of course, very important to note that we are talking about a system that is currently in the 5-6 day forecast window. While it is nice to see some agreement from the various weather models today, as the European, American, and Canadian models (the main three that weather forecasters look at) are all showing a winter threat for our area on Wednesday...things should always be taken with a little bit of a grain of salt at that range. We had a number of cases last year where the weather models were "excited" about snow in the extended forecast that ended up disappointing us when the day arrived. Winter events during the middle of December are also tricky, it is a tough time of year for cold air to be sustained. As with any winter storm system, track will be key. A farther inland track would substantially decrease our risk of any winter weather at all. At the very least, if nothing changes with the forecast in the next 5 days, the I-95 would be a battleground for that rain snow line. This could easily be a case where northern zones of counties like Loudoun & Montgomery get a few inches while friends that live down county get only rain. It would be a very difficult forecast.

For now, just know it is something your Fox 5 Weather Team is closely monitoring. We will continue to bring you updates both on air and on social media in the days ahead.

