Wildfire smoke brings haze to skies over DC region Wednesday; evening isolated storms possible

A heavy haze will be present in the skies over the D.C. region again Wednesday as smoke particles from devastating wildfires in parts of the Pacific Northwest hang over the area.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says the hazy filter will be noticeable throughout the day – particularly during the morning hours.

Much of our region will be under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert meaning the outdoor air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The 537-square-mile Bootleg Fire is burning southeast of Portland and is fueled by extreme weather which allows it to grow by miles each day.

Highs will be in the 90s Wednesday with isolated storms this evening that are most prevalent around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5