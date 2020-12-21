Watch out for patchy fog in the DC area Monday morning

If you're heading out early this morning be aware there is some dense, patchy fog that will certainly affect visibility on the roads.

The fog could linger in some areas into the early afternoon before it lifts.

Also watch for black ice as there could be some slick spots, especially on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses.

It's a day where we will have mostly cloudy skies and temps will be the mid to upper 40's and close to seasonal.

If you find it chilly, then a reminder is that today is actually the first official day of Winter...AKA the Winter Solstice! It was official as of 5:02 am.

This evening and tonight as a Clipper type system passes through we should see a few showers ahead and along it. Far West/NW over the Allegany Front, WVA Panhandle, will see some snow/snow showers as the temps will be much colder there. Just East of there you may see a passing flake but hardly anything significant.

Tuesday and Wednesday we return to sunshine but Tuesday we'll have some gusty winds.

A stronger front comes through on Christmas Eve ahead of a big temp rise as we get to the upper 50s and close to 60.

The warmer air means we'll see rain. Rain will be heavy at times and on the back side of the front temps will drop significantly into the 30s.

Depending on the timing of the rain and the drop in temps, that could mean some Wintry mix or snow/snowshowers Thursday night/Friday.

Still early to call so the FOX 5 Weather Team will monitor it closely.

