Warm Thursday with dry skies and highs in the 80s

Thursday may just be the best day of the work week!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says not only is it off to a comfortably cool start with early morning temperatures in the 50s to low 60s, but plenty of sunshine is also expected!

Any showers today remain well south of D.C. and humidity is reasonable for August. Afternoon highs should range between the upper 70s to low 80s.

Advertisement

Soak up this early September preview while you can because summer heat returns this weekend and continues into next week.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5