Warm temps, scattered showers expected through Friday afternoon

It’s the last Friday of summer! Fortunately, we are not expecting a repeat of yesterday’s slow-moving torrential downpours that produced flash flooding across Northern Virginia.

We are expecting scattered showers to develop especially in the afternoon. A few storms are possible but coverage shouldn’t be as widespread or as heavy as what developed yesterday.



It stays humid today and temperatures top out in the low 80s for most.



Looking ahead to the weekend, we can’t rule out a stray storm especially in northwest zones, but Sunday looks dry for all areas. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s for our last weekend of summer.

