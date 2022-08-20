Warm, sunny Saturday with slight chances for pop-up storms later in the day; Storm chances increase Sunday

It's going to be a mostly sunny and bright Saturday across the D.C. region with high temperatures in the 80s.

Temperatures will start off in the 70s Saturday morning before jumping up to the upper 80s. In addition to the warmth, dew points across the area are high Saturday meaning you will likely feel the humidity.

There's a chance for a few pop-up showers moving into areas West and South of D.C. around 3 p.m. Saturday. These storms will be isolated in nature and most of the area will stay dry throughout the day.

Saturday night temperatures drop into the low 70s across the region, and we will be mostly dry again.

Sunday the clouds and storm chances increase with temperatures expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered to widespread Storms are expected to move into the D.C. region after 5 p.m. bringing several chances for downpours throughout Sunday evening.

The storm chances continue through the early part of next week, before we see some clearing Wednesday. Temperatures throughout the week will remain in the mid to upper 80s.