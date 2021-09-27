Warm start to workweek Monday with highs near 80 degrees

High pressure is in control which means a perfect Monday with sunny skies and temperatures warming back to the low-80s.

A cold front approaches Tuesday bringing the threat for showers and thunderstorms.

Higher temperatures will once again be in the lower-80s with increased humidity.

It's back to the 70s on Wednesday with lows in the 50s.

The end of work week will be very cool highs near 70 degrees!

